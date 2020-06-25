A DOMESTIC violence victim tormented by her “complete bully” of a jealous former partner told a court she fears he will one day kill her.

The “obsessed” Phillip Evans, 37, was jailed after a judge blasted him for causing the woman’s recent life to be a “complete and utter misery”.

During their relationship, he strangled, headbutted and punched her and poured lager over her head, prosecutor Paul Hewitt told Cardiff Crown Court.

Evans once attacked her with a wine glass, causing her a cut to her lip.

He was also waiting outside her home to plague her after she returned home from a holiday to Spain.

The defendant, previously convicted of domestic abuse against his ex-partner, appeared for sentence after he pleaded guilty to causing her harassment last year.

On the day he admitted that charge earlier this month, he immediately contacted her which was in breach of an interim restraining order the court just made.

He also pleaded guilty to that breach.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Evans: “I don’t know what was going through your mind. You are so obsessed with this lady that it seems to me that only a period of immediate custody to bring you to your senses is appropriate to stop you from further harassing her.

“You have caused her complete and utter misery between July and September 2019 and continuing into this month.

“You are a complete and utter bully and it’s about time you realised it and grew up and left this lady alone.”

Mr Hewitt said: “On July 15 last year, the defendant pushed his way into her home.

“He was a jealous partner who wanted to see her mobile phone and examine it. He was accusing her of having liaisons with other men.

“On another occasion a similar scene happened before he put his hands around her throat and tried to strangle her.

“He shoved his head into her face, effectively headbutting her and she slid down the wall.”

Mr Hewitt added: “In 2013 he was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the defendant.

“On that occasion, he poured lager over her head and hit her with a wine glass, causing a cut to her lip.”

The prosecutor said that the victim made a statement which read: “He thinks he’s above the law.

“I fear one day he will be off his face and he will kill me without knowing what he’s doing.

“He’s got a massive drug problem and that’s what ultimately ended the relationship.”

Kevin Seal, representing, Evans, admitted his client “doesn’t understand the feelings of his victim”.

He asked the court to keep the inevitable custodial sentence as short as possible.

Judge Jenkins jailed Evans, of Glan-y-Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly, for a total of 27 months and imposed a five-year restraining order.