IF you've been busy throughout lockdown getting creative with colourful rainbows, you might have a chance to get your work on display at the new Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has teamed up with arts business Studio Response to call on residents across Gwent to send in their best designs by July 13.

The designs will then be digitally knitted together to produce pieces to be installed at the hospital, and will also feature in a booklet produced to celebrate the project.

To get involved, submit your rainbows to Studio Response online using the steps at https://studio-response.com/rainbow-project

"2020 will go down in history as the year that the COVID-19 global pandemic changed the way we live our lives," reads a statement on the Studio Response website.

"Although we have found ourselves apart from others in lockdown, one thing that has united communities up and down the country is our deep admiration and gratitude for all that the NHS is doing to save lives and keep us safe.

"This groundswell of support has come to be symbolised by the rainbows that now fill our streets.

"We want to create new artworks for the Grange University Hospital that capture the spirit of hope encapsulated in the rainbow and we want your rainbow pictures to be at their heart."