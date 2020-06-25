A 29-YEAR-OLD Fleur-de-Lys man died as a result of a drugs overdose, an inquest has heard.
Ashley Morris was found dead at his home in the villages's High Street, on November 3, 2019 by a family member who then called the police. Drug paraphernalia was present at the scene.
Police said no evidence of third party involvement or suspicious circumstances were present.
The inquest heard Mr Morris had been battling drug addiction for some time and had self-referred to a methadone programme. During this time he was helping others with their addictions, but in January 2019 he fell out of the programme.
Mr Morris, who was unemployed at the time of his death, had not expressed any intention to take his own life according to Assistant Coroner Naomi Reece.
Ms Reece concluded that the cause of Mr Morris’ death would be noted as drug-related.
She thanked those members of Mr Morris’ family present for their help and said: “I know it must be very difficult.
“I would like to offer my condolences to the family.”