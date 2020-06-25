South Wales Argus
Coronavirus latest as Wales' first Covid-19 rehab programme launched in Newport

Coronavirus headlines from Gwent, Wales and the UK

By Tom Moody

    Wales' first rehab programme launched in Newport for sickest Covid-19 patients.
  • Health Board calls for residents to send in rainbow artwork for display at the Grange University Hospital.
  • Education Minister Kirsty Williams says the Welsh Government are yet to see the evidence Westminster used when deciding to reduce the two metre social distancing rule, despite being promised it by Michael Gove.