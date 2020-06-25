HUNDREDS of pounds worth of red and white diesel was syphoned from a JCB and a lorry at a farm in Chepstow Road, Llangeview, at about 1.30am on Wednesday, June 10.
Police have said this may be connected to another incident at 1.20am the same morning, when a person was seen on CCTV entering a building on a farm in Monmouth Road, Usk, and taking part of a hose pipe and connector.
Report information to police on 101, quoting incident number 337 10/06/20 – NICHE 2*204201 for the first incident, or incident number 82 10/06/20 – NICHE 2*203602 for the second.
