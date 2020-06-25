A LARGE gathering of youths was disrupted by police yesterday afternoon.

Police said "50 youths" were congregating at a river in Fleur-de-lis in Blackwood.

The group were "drinking alcohol and swimming," police added.

A spokesman for the force condemned the gathering, labelling it "dangerous" and "against the Covid rules".

(A box of Strongbow was left by the gathering. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Latest Welsh Government rules stipulate that you can only meet with one other household in an outdoor setting - and that if you do, social distancing must be obeyed.

It is unclear whether any fines were issued.

Commenting on the police post - which was published on Twitter - one person said: "It's happening all over the borough."

A spokesman for the force tweeted: "50 youths were gathered at the river in Fleur De Lis this afternoon drinking alcohol and swimming, it is dangerous and against the covid rules! [sic]."

- What powers do the police have?

They can issue fixed penalty notices or recommend prosecution in a magistrates’ court. In addition, they have wide-ranging powers to take practical steps to disperse gatherings, require people to go home and enter property.

- What are the financial penalties?

The coronavirus regulations include provisions for a fixed penalty notice to be issued for breaches of the regulations, carrying a fine of £60; this is increased to £120 for a second offence and continues to double for repeated offences, up to a maximum of £1,920. If prosecuted, however, a court can impose any fine (it is not limited).