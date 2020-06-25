THREE brothers were warned they could be going to prison after they pleaded guilty to assault and affray charges.
Jamie Hodge and twins Jacob Hodge and Joshua Hodge, from Caldicot, admitted being responsible for the violence in the town's Newport Road two years ago.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the trio pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and affray on November 16, 2018.
Jacob Hodge, 29, of Longfellow Road, also admitted having an offensive weapon - a baseball bat.
Jamie Hodge, 31, of Norman Court, was represented by Gareth Williams.
Owen Williams appeared for Joshua Hodge, 29, of Park Road, and Heath Edwards for Jacob Hodge.
All their barristers asked for pre-sentence reports to be prepared on their clients.
The prosecution was represented by Paul Hewitt.
Judge Daniel Williams warned the three that all sentencing options, including custody, were open, and set a sentencing date of July 16.
All the defendants were granted conditional bail until then.