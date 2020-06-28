NEWPORT has attracted the global gaze on several occasions in its lifetime.

For reasons both good, bad and tragic, Wales’ third largest city is no stranger to attention.

1. ‘The greatest Ryder Cup ever witnessed’

In 2010, one of the most popular sporting events came to Newport.

The Celtic Manor Resort – owned by Gwent’s richest man Sir Terry Matthews – hosted the event ten years ago.

And it played host to one of the “greatest Ryder Cup” weekends ever witnessed.

Going into the final day of singles – which had been extended to Monday following torrential rain (Who would have guessed?) – Europe held a commanding three-point lead.

But the Americans fought back, with inspired performances from Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

And so it was that the entire four days of competition boiled down to the final game.

Wales Open champion Graeme McDowell, however, met the challenge, clinching it for Europe.

“This is the greatest Ryder Cup ever witnessed on either side of the Atlantic,” said Phil Weaver, Chairman of the Professional Golfers Association, at the closing ceremony.

“The stunning atmosphere of The Twenty Ten Course has been challenged by the conditions but thanks to the good people of Wales we have overcome.”

(Ian Poulter celebrates after winning a hole.)

(Thousands turned out to watch the famous golf tournemant.)

During his victory speech, Europe Captain Colin Montgomerie said: “I congratulate Sir Terry Matthews and his fantastic staff at the Celtic Manor Resort and, in particular, a superb vote of thanks goes to Jim McKenzie and his team of 110 greenkeepers who made playing here possible.

"The world was watching, and Wales delivered.”

2. The day Newport RFC stunned the All Blacks

In 1963 a powerful and technically skilled New Zealand side – containing the likes of Colin Meads and Don Clarke – embarked on a 36-game tour of the British Isles, France and Canada.

They lost just one game – and it was to Newport RFC.

On October 30, the Kiwis arrived at Rodney Parade, suitably wet and blustery.

The Black and Ambers had managed just six wins and two draws in the previous 12 matches, but their 13th fixture of the season would prove unlucky for the visiting Kiwis.

(Dennis Perrott, part of that winning side, holds the two jerseys aloft.)

(How the Argus reported the famous victory.)

Packed out with 24,700 spectators, the onlookers at Rodney Parade watched Newport snatch a small yet odds-defying 3-0 victory.

A Dick Uzzell’s drop goal was all it took to seal that famous victory.

2. When Jay-Z and Alicia Keys weren’t too happy

In July 2010, a parody of Empire State of Mind brought the wrath of Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and the original song’s publishers, EMI Music Publishing.

The parody – which wracked up 2.5 million views on YouTube – replaced references to the ‘Empire State’ of New York with references to Newport.

The video, directed by London-based filmmaker M-J Delaney features London-based actors Alex Warren and Terema Wainwright.

The lyrics were written by Tom Williams, Leo Sloley and M-J Delaney.

But the video was soon removed from YouTube after a copyright claim.

The story doesn’t end there, though.

Newport-based rap group Golide Lookin Chain then released a “parody of a parody” video, titled “You’re Not From Newport”.

They alleged that the original parody lacked the group’s local knowledge.

You can watch their parody below.

4. When Kurt Cobain of Nirvana proposed to Courtney Love at TJ’s

TJ’s is an important part of Newport’s cultural fabric.

The music venue and night club hosted bands such as Oasis, The Manic Street Preachers, Green Day, Iron Maiden, Muse, The Stone Roses and many more.

But perhaps the biggest story to emerge from the legendary TJ’s is one shrouded in mystery.

On December 10, 1991 Courtney Love’s band Hole, rockers Therapy? and Daisy Chainsaw came to town.

But the gig is not remembered for the music.

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was on his own UK tour at the time and it was well-known the he was in a relationship with Love.

What is certainly true is that Cobain was at TJ’s that night – as for the proposal, well that is where fact and fiction begin to blur.

Cobain is said to have proposed to Love under the plastic tree that stood near the club’s entrance.

On February 24, 1992, the pair tied the knot.

5. When Pep Guardiola came to town

Where Pep Guardiola goes, attention follows.

The serial winner, both in his playing days and coaching career, brought his all-conquering Manchester City side – who had won the previous Premier League season with 100 points and would go on to win it again that season – to Rodney Parade.

Televised live and broadcast to millions around the globe, Newport was once again in the spotlight.

And they did themselves proud.

County lost 4-1 on the night, but two quick-fire goals from the visitors following a Padraig Amond 88th minute strike, failed to reflect the grit, determination and quality with which County played.

(Guardiola was full of praise for County. Picture: PA.)

(County fans before the game. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)

Indeed, high praise soon filtered in.

Guardiola, who has faced titans of the footballing world, said “it was a really tough game”.

“I was impressed with the home crowd - they supported a lot.

“The FA Cup is special for that reason.

"They used their strong points better than us. We don't play these kind of games every week. That’s why we are delighted today."

6. The tragic day 39 men lost their lives

Shortly before the end of the working day, 111 years ago in Newport’s docks, 39 men were to lose their lives in a disaster which would become an infamous part of the history of the city.

On July 2, 1909, the walls of the new lock connecting the dock to open water collapsed, trapping or crushing scores of men.

(39 men sadly lost their lives that day.)

(Hundreds of thousands of tons of earth engulfed them.)

Some of the men near the top of the workings were able to scramble to safety and others were later rescued.

However, for men near the bottom escape was impossible as 13-inch timbers snapped like matchsticks and the sides of the 45-foot deep trench caved in. Hundreds of thousands of tons of earth engulfed them.

It is thought that saturation from the bed of the nearby River Ebbw combined with high summer rainfall could have contributed towards the worst peacetime disaster ever to occur in Newport.