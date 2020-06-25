A SON with a history of violence against his own mother was jailed after he breached a restraining order within days of it being imposed.
Saif Hussain, 25, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was locked up at Cardiff Crown Court after he defied the order and made contact with her.
James Evans, prosecuting, said the breach happened on April 25 just after it was imposed following a nine-month prison sentence for causing actual bodily harm.
The court heard the defendant had previous convictions for 45 offences, including three for battery against his mum.
Harry Baker, mitigating, said Hussain’s mother has since sent him money while he was being held in Cardiff Prison on remand.
Judge Daniel Williams jailed the defendant for 20 weeks and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge after his release from custody.
