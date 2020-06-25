TWO MAIN roads in Monmouth will close to vehicles from today, Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed.

Monnow Street and St John Street are being closed following an emergency order to ensure people visiting the town centre are safe and socially-distanced.

The measures mean vehicles will be prohibited from travelling via the streets, with an exemption for delivery vehicles.

The temporary measures are part of a number of changes to Monmouthshire’s towns and villages, with the aim of supporting local shops and businesses to begin trading safely following the Welsh Government’s announcement regarding the reopening of non-essential businesses.

The measures in Monmouth include; temporary speed limits, closures of streets and putting up signage in areas where there is a potential risk to pedestrians who may be socially distancing from passers-by.

READ MORE:

The council's cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services Cllr Jane Pratt said: “These temporary measures are part of Monmouthshire County Council’s wider initiative to support businesses as they begin to reopen after what has been a challenging period.

"We understand there will be a knock-on affect for people who may be used to driving through the high street but these measures have been implemented with our residents’ safety in mind.

"We would encourage everyone to reflect on how they travel during this time. If you are able to cycle or walk then it’s a perfect time to enjoy the summer months while doing your bit to help the environment. And don’t forget to Shop Local, Shop Monmouthshire.”

Details of all changes to Monmouthshire’s towns and villages can be found at https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/shop-local/changes-in-your-town/