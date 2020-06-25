PEOPLE are happy with life during lockdown on the whole, according to Wales’ finance minister.

Rebecca Evans, speaking at the Welsh Government’s daily coronavirus briefing earlier today, said that a government survey had been carried out to gauge opinion.

The study, which began in May, suggested that, despite anxiety around the pandemic, “people, overall, are happy”.

MORE NEWS:

“They also report a sense of community,” said Ms Evans. “3,000 people were surveyed - nine out of ten with children at primary school said they were content with sending their children back to school.”

Ms Evans also paid tribute to the role of Wales and the Welsh public in the search for further treatments for coronavirus.

“Wales has played a key role in the search for a vaccine,” she said. “More than 2,850 are taking part in coronavirus studies.

“Studies are running in GP surgeries across Wales.

“More people will also have the chance to play the part in this life-changing research.”

The initial findings of this study will be available in early July, she said.

Ms Evans was asked whether any sort of timetable would be set out with regard to the reopening of restaurants and pubs in Wales - as has been the case in other parts of the UK.

“Across the UK the governments have been using headroom in different ways,” she said. “There are things happening here which are not happening elsewhere.

“We cannot provide guarantees at the moment because we don’t know where we will be.

“We have tried to plan, and then to do.

“I can’t give you a timetable today, but the work is actively ongoing with the sector.”

It was a similar story with the proposed return of members to the Senedd.

Ms Evans said that a return was being looked at, but again there was no concrete timetable as yet.

“We have been looking at what we can do to return for hybrid sessions,” she said. “Some in the chamber and some via video link.

“We must make sure that the experience is the same.

“This is ongoing.

“The five-mile guidance is still in place at the moment.”

High street businesses in Wales have recently reopened following lockdown and Ms Evans was asked whether there would be any further support from the government.

“We have the most generous package of business support anywhere in the UK,” she said.

“We do encourage people to support local business and feel safe when doing so.”