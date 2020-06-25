ONE more person has died after contracting Covid-19 in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.

It is the second time in two days that someone has died with the coronavirus in Gwent.

The number of deaths in the region reported by PHW now stands at 273. However, the true total is north of 490 as PHW only record lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Office for National Statistics data, which includes any mention of Covid-19 on a death certificate, shows there have been 490 coronavirus-related deaths in the area up to June 12.

There is one new case of the coronavirus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - from 549 tests.

The one new case is in Newport - which had seen no new cases in the previous three days.

Across Wales, there are 125 new cases.

Of the new cases 67 come from the Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board, which covers Wrexham, where there are 51 new cases.

This is believed to be linked to the outbreak at the 2 Sister meat factory.

Six more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Wales.

It comes as Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said she could not lay out a timetable for when pubs and restaurants can re-open.

"Across the UK the governments have been using headroom in different ways," she said.

"There are things happening here which are not happening elsewhere.

"We cannot provide guarantees at the moment because we don't know where we will be.

"We have tried to plan, and then to do.

"I can't give you a timetable today, but the work is actively ongoing with the sector."