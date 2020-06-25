A DRUG dealer was caught with nearly 30 wraps of heroin and cocaine after he was chased through the streets of Newport by police officers.

A search of William Alcock’s home after his arrest also uncovered a CS gas cannister he had hidden in his bedroom for his ‘own protection’.

Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court this was the 24-year-old’s second conviction for trafficking heroin and cocaine.

Alcock, of Dean Street, Newport, was jailed in 2015 for those offences.

William Alcock was found with 20 wraps of cocaine. Picture: CPS Wales

Judge Jeremy Jenkins heard how the defendant had tried to escape the police after he was spotted acting suspiciously in the city on May 5.

When he was captured, the officers found he had on him 20 wraps of cocaine with a potential street value of £580 and eight wraps of heroin.

The CS gas cannister found by Gwent Police. Picture: CPS Wales

Analysis of his mobile phone unearthed messages boasting that he was “open for business” in the trafficking of class A drugs.

Alcock pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

He also admitted possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of CS gas, an offence under the Firearms Act.

Miss Pickthall said: “The defendant told the police he had the gas cannister in case people came round over a drugs debt.”

Some of the heroin recovered. Picture: CPS Wales

Stuart John, mitigating, said his client had entered early guilty pleas and had turned to drugs after a relationship had ended.

Judge Jenkins told Alcock: “You were chased through Newport by police officers for a considerable distance and were found with a considerable amount of class A drugs.”

He jailed him for five years and warned him: “You are on very thin ice William Alcock.

“Should you come before the court again for dealing class A drugs, a minimum prison sentence of seven years awaits you.”

The defendant will also have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.