A SAFETY warning has been issued after an Ikea bookcase toppled on to two-year-old twins.

The incident - which happened in the United States earlier this month - was captured on a baby camera, and has prompted the mother of the two children to speak out about the experience.

While the BRIMNES bookcase was bought back in 2017, the parents used the included hardware to anchor it to the wall, as the instructions suggested.

Nicole Oka, who had heard about a previous incident where furniture from the flat pack retailer, told our sister title USA Today: “I remember being so afraid of this happening.

“It felt like a very real thing that could happen to me.”

Then, it did.

In a harrowing incident, Nicole's two-year-old twins climbed on the bookcase in their bedroom after being put to bed, sending the unit crashing forward.

It tipped, despite being secured, when one of the anchoring brackets detached from the particleboard unit.

“My babies could have died,” Nicole added. “I did everything right. I did everything I should have.”

What have Ikea said about the incident?

In a statement, an Ikea spokeswoman said the company was aware of the incident and grateful the children were not injured.

“We are currently reviewing the video involving the BRIMNES bookcase and need more time to get a better understanding of the details.

“We cannot provide any additional comment at this time.”

What should I do if I have concerns about my Ikea furniture?

Those who have any concerns can visit: https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/customer-service/returns-claims/appliances/