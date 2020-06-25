A PRISON officer is facing jail after she admitted having a relationship with a prisoner.
Gemma Brean, 35, from Ebbw Vale, was given the warning following her guilty plea to misconduct in a public office at Monmouthshire’s Prescoed open prison.
Steven Donoghue, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that the defendant had met up with the prisoner when he was on home release.
He said: “There is a photograph of them reclining on the settee.”
Mr Donoghue added: “We can’t establish if there was a sexual relationship.”
The offending took place between October 1 and November 13, 2019.
Hashim Salmman, defending, said: “She is remorseful and regretful. The impact has been very big.”
Judge Jeremy Jenkins asked him: “Do you want a pre-sentence report?”
He answered: “Yes, please.”
Judge Jenkins replied: “You’ve got one.”
Brean has no previous convictions recorded against her.
Turning to the defendant, Judge Jenkins said that she not read into the fact that he was adjourning sentence so that the Probation Service can carry out the report into her and her background.
He told her: “All sentencing options are open, including immediate custody.”
Brean, of Cendl Terrace, Cwm, was granted conditional bail until her sentence which is due to take place on July 16 or 17.
