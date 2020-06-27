THE LOCATIONS where mobile speed cameras will be across Gwent have been revealed.
GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.
Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.
How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.
Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.
Cameras will only be used on roads where:
• People have been injured or killed
• Communities have expressed concern
• Operations with a road safety objective
The actual locations for mobile safety camera vans are within the area of the site and not specifically where the vans park.
Moreover, the vans will not always be monitoring the stretch of road identified.
However, this does not negate an offence, GoSafe explains on their website.
“All speed limits should be adhered to, not just where you believe there may be enforcement.
“There are no enforcement free times, and no enforcement free locations.”
The sites where mobile speed cameras are, according to GoSafe’s map.
Newport
A48 - Penhow
B4245 – Magor Road, Langstone
Catsash – Langstone
B4237 – Chepstow Road, The Coldra
Christchurch Road
Phontir Road – Caerleon
B4596 – Caerleon Road, east of Beaufort Road
Corporation Road
B4237 – Cardiff Road, Waterloo Road to Clytha Square
Bassaleg Road
Allt-yr-yn Avenue
B4591 – Risca Road, Glasllwch Crescent
A467 – Southbound, 50mph section
A468 – Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin
A467 – Northbound
A467 – Southbound, prior to Tregwilym Road
A48 – Berryhill
A48 – Castleton, near Motel
Torfaen
Caerleon Road – Phonthir
Holybush Way – Cwmbran
Henllys Way – Near Pentre Close
Henllys Way – Near Tolpath
Llanfrechfa Way – Cwmbran
C276 – Ty Gwyn Way, near Marlborough Road
Greenmeadow Way – Cwmbran
Greenforge Way – Cwmbran
C1029 – Thornhill Road, Cwmbran
Station Road – Sebastopol, Pontypool
The Highway – New Inn
Usk Road – New Inn
A472 – Pontymoile Gyratory
Crumlin Road – Pontypool
A4043 – Snatchwood Road
B4246 – Freeholdland Road and Limekiln Road
B4246 – New Road
B4246 – Varteg
B4248 – Garn Road
Blaenau Gwent
Victoria Road
A467 – Aberbeeg Road
A4046 – Station Road
Bournville Road – Blaina
A467 – Abertillery Road
Surgery Road – Nantyglo
New Road – Nantyglo
Chapel Road – Nantyglo
A4047 – Beaufort Hill and King Street
Queens Villas – Beaufort Road
A4046 – Ebbw Vale, near Tesco
B4478 – Letchworth Road to Eureka Place
A4046 – College Road
A4047 – Beaufort Hill and King Street
Monmouthshire
B4245 – Magor
M4 – Toll Plaza, Westbound
B4245 – Caldicot bypass
C136 – Chepstow Road and Sandy Lane
A48 – Caerwent, within 30mph gated section
A466 – St Lawrence Road
Devauden Road – St Arvans
A466 – St Arvans to Livox Bends
B4293 – Llanishen
A466 – Llandogo
@gpoperations patrolled the A466 Chepstow today.— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) May 24, 2020
4 Reported for speeding
3 warned for speeding
1 arrest for drug druve
53 Covid 19 warnings pic.twitter.com/r7LU2Hcuw5
A466 – Redbrook Road
A466 – Hereford Road
LLangybi
Monmouth Road – Usk
B4598 – Porthycarne Street
A472 – Little Mill
B4269 – Llanellen
A40 – Monmouth Road
Merthyr Road – Llanfoist
A465 – Pandy Village
Caerphilly
B4591 – Risca Road
B4591 – Risca Road, near Welsh Oak
A468 – Machen Village
B4623 – Mountain Road
B4263 – Bowls Terrace
Greenway – Bedwas House Industrial Estate
Wingfield Crescent
A472 – Ystrad Mynach to Nelson
Main Road – Maesycymmer
Maesycwmmer— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) May 26, 2020
Driver reported for travelling in excess of the 30mph limit @gpcaerphilly @gwentpolice #TISPOL #SlowDownSaveLives
🚔 pic.twitter.com/o2EKVv3pkz
B4251 – Newbridge Road
Victoria Road – Fleur-de-lis
A469 – New Road
B4254 – Church Road
Pengam Road
B4251 – Newbridge Road
Pant Road Newbridge
Oakdale Terrace
North Road
A472 -Hafod yr ynys Road
B4251 – Kendon Hill
Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Avenue
A4048 – Argoed
B4511 – Bedwellty Road
A4048 – Newport Road, Hollybush
Bailey Street
A469 – Pleasant View, Tirphil
White Rose Way – New Tredegar