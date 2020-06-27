THE LOCATIONS where mobile speed cameras will be across Gwent have been revealed.

GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.

Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.

How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.

Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.

Cameras will only be used on roads where:

• People have been injured or killed

• Communities have expressed concern

• Operations with a road safety objective

The actual locations for mobile safety camera vans are within the area of the site and not specifically where the vans park.

Moreover, the vans will not always be monitoring the stretch of road identified.

However, this does not negate an offence, GoSafe explains on their website.

“All speed limits should be adhered to, not just where you believe there may be enforcement.

“There are no enforcement free times, and no enforcement free locations.”

The sites where mobile speed cameras are, according to GoSafe’s map.

Newport

A48 - Penhow

B4245 – Magor Road, Langstone

Catsash – Langstone

B4237 – Chepstow Road, The Coldra

Christchurch Road

Phontir Road – Caerleon

B4596 – Caerleon Road, east of Beaufort Road

Corporation Road

B4237 – Cardiff Road, Waterloo Road to Clytha Square

Bassaleg Road

Allt-yr-yn Avenue

B4591 – Risca Road, Glasllwch Crescent

A467 – Southbound, 50mph section

A468 – Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin

A467 – Northbound

A467 – Southbound, prior to Tregwilym Road

A48 – Berryhill

A48 – Castleton, near Motel

Torfaen

Caerleon Road – Phonthir

Holybush Way – Cwmbran

Henllys Way – Near Pentre Close

Henllys Way – Near Tolpath

Llanfrechfa Way – Cwmbran

C276 – Ty Gwyn Way, near Marlborough Road

Greenmeadow Way – Cwmbran

Greenforge Way – Cwmbran

C1029 – Thornhill Road, Cwmbran

Station Road – Sebastopol, Pontypool

The Highway – New Inn

Usk Road – New Inn

A472 – Pontymoile Gyratory

Crumlin Road – Pontypool

A4043 – Snatchwood Road

B4246 – Freeholdland Road and Limekiln Road

B4246 – New Road

B4246 – Varteg

B4248 – Garn Road

Blaenau Gwent

Victoria Road

A467 – Aberbeeg Road

A4046 – Station Road

Bournville Road – Blaina

A467 – Abertillery Road

Surgery Road – Nantyglo

New Road – Nantyglo

Chapel Road – Nantyglo

A4047 – Beaufort Hill and King Street

Queens Villas – Beaufort Road

A4046 – Ebbw Vale, near Tesco

B4478 – Letchworth Road to Eureka Place

A4046 – College Road

Monmouthshire

B4245 – Magor

M4 – Toll Plaza, Westbound

B4245 – Caldicot bypass

C136 – Chepstow Road and Sandy Lane

A48 – Caerwent, within 30mph gated section

A466 – St Lawrence Road

Devauden Road – St Arvans

A466 – St Arvans to Livox Bends

B4293 – Llanishen

A466 – Llandogo

A466 – Redbrook Road

A466 – Hereford Road

LLangybi

Monmouth Road – Usk

B4598 – Porthycarne Street

A472 – Little Mill

B4269 – Llanellen

A40 – Monmouth Road

Merthyr Road – Llanfoist

A465 – Pandy Village

Caerphilly

B4591 – Risca Road

B4591 – Risca Road, near Welsh Oak

A468 – Machen Village

B4623 – Mountain Road

B4263 – Bowls Terrace

Greenway – Bedwas House Industrial Estate

Wingfield Crescent

A472 – Ystrad Mynach to Nelson

Main Road – Maesycymmer

B4251 – Newbridge Road

Victoria Road – Fleur-de-lis

A469 – New Road

B4254 – Church Road

Pengam Road

B4251 – Newbridge Road

Pant Road Newbridge

Oakdale Terrace

North Road

A472 -Hafod yr ynys Road

B4251 – Kendon Hill

Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Avenue

A4048 – Argoed

B4511 – Bedwellty Road

A4048 – Newport Road, Hollybush

Bailey Street

A469 – Pleasant View, Tirphil

White Rose Way – New Tredegar