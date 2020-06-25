SERVICES supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in Gwent are to benefit from more than £200,000 of funding.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, has welcomed a Ministry of Justice grant which will help local organisations with additional costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, £201,553 is being given to New Pathways, Cyfannol, Phoenix Domestic Abuse, BAWSO, Llamau and Victim Support.

Mr Cuthbert said: “This funding will help six frontline charities to provide survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence with the help they need.

“Gwent Police and our key partners have been working tirelessly since lockdown began helping some of our most vulnerable residents. Sadly, for many people, home is not the sanctuary it should be due to domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“It is paramount we do everything we can to tackle this and this funding will help ensure that some of our key partners have the resources to support those who need it most."

Chief Constable of Gwent Police Pam Kelly said: “This is fantastic news that we have secured extra funding for these crucial charities, particularly at a time when we are seeing a rise in calls for support.

"If you are experiencing domestic abuse, please do not suffer in silence. Speak out. Help is available and, by working together, we can make a difference in supporting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence, advice is available on the Gwent Safeguarding website - gwentsafeguarding.org.uk

You can also call Live Fear Free, the Welsh Government helpline, for free on 0808 8010 800. In an emergency, always call 999.