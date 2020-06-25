A MAN bit his girlfriend’s sister and threatened to kill her when he was armed with a knife in each hand and high on cocaine and Jack Daniel's whiskey.

Zack Rogers, 26, was jailed for the terrifying unprovoked attack on his close friend Melissa Robinson during a drinking session.

Prosecutor Ruth Smith told Cardiff Crown Court how the pair were together with the victim’s sister at a flat in Ystrad Mynach when the defendant lashed out for no reason.

Cocaine had been taken and Jack Daniel's and shots drunk.

She said: “All three were drinking alcohol and the mood had been good. They were in good spirits.

“The complainant had stopped drinking because she thought she’d had enough.

“Then, without provocation, the defendant began to punch her several times to the head and bit her arm several times.

“She was unable to defend herself as he was more powerful than her. He then bit her to the side of the neck and she was bleeding.

“He went to the kitchen and returned with two knives and he threatened to stab her. He told her, ‘I’m going to kill you, ‘I’m going to kill you’.

“He said she had looked at him funny.”

Miss Robinson managed to escape from the flat and she called the police who arrested Rogers.

She was taken to hospital where she was given antibiotics and hepatitis B injections.

Miss Smith said: “The defendant later told the police he felt ashamed and guilty and that he had hurt someone he cared about.

“They had been friends for six years and had lived with each other.”

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and threats to kill on January 27, 2019.

The court was told he had one previous conviction for offences which included aggravated vehicle and drink-driving.

Andrew Davies, mitigating, said his client had expressed “genuine remorse” for what he had done and that his actions that night were “completely out of character”.

His barrister added: “He no longer drinks or takes drugs.”

Mr Davies said the defendant and the victim had been “very good friends”.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Rogers: “You lost your temper for no apparent reason and you beat your victim with your fists 15 times and bit her several times.

“You used your teeth as a weapon.”

He jailed him for 12 months and imposed a five-year restraining order prohibiting his from contacting Miss Robinson.