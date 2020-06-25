How have your pets adapted to you being at home all day during lockdown? Readers have been sending in pictures of their pets and we are publishing a selection of them today.

Here is the latest selection.

If you want to share a picture with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in our easy to use Q&A.

Liz Hancock, of Newport, sent in these pictures of her cats Charlie and Lola, who've been with her for six years. Charlie, a white British shorthair, with ginger tail was adopted as a rescue kitten and is sick of the family being around during lockdown. His sister Lola is the absolute opposite and is loving life with the family at home.

This is Coco, a Zuchon mixed Shi Zui Bichon Friche, who has lived with Claire McCarthy, of Malpas, Newport for five years.

Henry is a four-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel. He lives in Newport with his owner Jodi Michelle, who said: "He is my magnet and wherever I go he is by my side! He’s adorable but snores like a train and is the talk of my Skype meetings while working from home."

This majestic-looking pair are Bonnie (a Labrador) and Aisha (a Newfoundland). Owner Gaynor Parker, of Newport, said: "Bonnie is my adorable, naughty, mischievous typical Labrador. She is my shadow. Very needy. She thinks I’m home just to throw her ball a million times a day. She loves lockdown. Aisha is very much a gentle giant. She loves people especially children. She finds it difficult when we’re out walking as children don’t come and fuss her anymore. But she still loves to look at them playing in their gardens. I couldn’t think of anything better than being locked down with these two fur babies."

Meet Dusty, Pedro and Fred, who live with Paula Douglas, of Llanwern. She said: "Pedro is a Chihuahua. He's epileptic. Dusty's a mongrel and very clever. Fred is also a mongrel and he's Houdini! Any chance and he’s away."

Pip is four years old and has lived with Sarah Gunter and family, of New Inn, Pontypool, since she was a kitten. Pip is a house cat so she is enjoying having lots of attention while the family is at home.

Meet Sarah Eddolls' cats who live with her in Newport. Fluff ball, Tiny and Gingey are five months old. Sarah said: "We took in a stray cat and she ended up having three kittens which we fell in love with."

Sophie Baynton, of Chepstow, has shared this picture of Reagan, a sphynx, who has been with the family for three year. They got her when Sophie's husband was serving in the military in Germany. Sophie said that Reagan is loving having everyone at home.

Kiwi, a Green Rump Parrotlet, will be four on July 22 and lives with Sabina Islam, of Pillgwenlly, Newport. Sabina said Kiwi wasn't enjoying lockdown and had been a bit unwell. We hope she gets better soon.

This is Ollie, who lives with Esther Nicolaou in Llantarnam, Cwmbran. He's a very laid back dog and has been enjoying lockdown.