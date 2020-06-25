TEMPERATURES in Newport are higher than in some of the Mediterranean's top tourist destinations today.

The heatwave in Gwent – and in much of the UK – continues, with the mercury in Newport rising to 32C today.

That makes the city as hot as Athens – where in 1977 the highest-ever recorded temperature in Europe was measured, at a sweltering 48C.

And while the coronavirus lockdown has caused chaos for holiday-makers and the travel and tourism industry, there are few places in Europe today that are hotter and sunnier than the UK.

But be warned, there are thunderstorms forecast for tonight.

Here's how Newport compares today with the weather in some of the continent's favourite holiday destinations for British tourists:

Benidorm, Spain: 30C

The popular resort on Spain's Costa Blanca normally welcomes millions of tourists each year to its strip.

The beachfront in Benidorm, Spain. Picture: Getty Images

But this year the tourist season was brought to an abrupt halt in March by the rapidly-worsening spread of Covid-19 in Spain.

The resort has since begun to re-open, with social-distancing rules in force.

Albufeira, Portugal: 26C

The tourist capital of southern Portugal's Algarve region was transformed into a ghost town when the nationwide lockdown was enforced in March.

The harbour in Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal. Picture: Getty Images

Aside from a few localised areas in the country's capital Lisbon, where a curfew has been restored, the Portuguese strategy for re-opening is in full swing.

Portugal is one of several companies touted to be partnered with the UK in a so-called 'air bridge' deal that would make travellers coming back to Britain exempt from the mandatory 14-day quarantine rules.

Ibiza, Spain: 27C

Europe's clubbing capital relies on huge numbers of revellers packing into confined spaces, so it's no surprise coronavirus has had a big effect on the island.

White sandy beaches in Ibiza, Spain. Picture: Getty Images

Clubs, bars, and terraces are allowed to re-open in Spain, albeit with reduced capacities.

Rome, Italy: 31C

More than seven million tourists visited the Italian capital's landmarks, such as the Colosseum and Roman Forum, in 2018, according to data firm Statista.

The Piazza de Spagna in Rome, Italy. Picture: Getty Images

But Italy was one of the world's hardest-hit countries in the early days of the pandemic, with the nation's northern regions overwhelmed by Covid-19.

The country has begun to re-open, following the relaxation of the lockdown rules, but strict mask-wearing and social-distancing rules remain in force.

All weather information from weather.com and correct as of 4pm on June 25.