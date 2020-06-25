A PROPOSED ban on the commercial third-party sales of puppies and kittens in Wales has moved a step closer.
A final consultation has been launched by the Welsh Government's minister for environment, energy and rural affairs Lesley Griffiths MS.
However, Ms Griffiths pointed out that such a ban was only one of the steps necessary to improve animal welfare at breeding establishments in Wales.
"Officials are working closely with local authorities and work is under way in relation to tackling barriers to enforcement - enhanced training, better guidance, and improved use of resources within local authorities," she said.
"In light of previous consultations on this subject and the publication of the Summary of Responses, this consultation period will be eight weeks," she said.
"We will be working with Children in Wales and will engage with other key animal welfare organisations, in parallel with the full consultation, to ensure the voice of children and young people of Wales is heard.
"We will continue to work with key stakeholders, including local authorities and the other administrations to ensure we introduce changes which will have a lasting impact on the welfare standards of dogs and cats bred in Wales."
For more information on the proposed ban, visit gov.wales/ban-third-party-sales-puppies-and-kittens