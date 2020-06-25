SCOTT Bessant, a former rugby league player who was paralysed in an unexplained incident three years ago, has died today aged 37.

The ex-Welsh Dragonhearts full back was found in Abersychan in August 2017 with life-changing injuries, including fractures to his skull, neck, back, and pelvis.

Mr Bessant was in a coma for nearly a year, and didn't recovery from the effects of his injuries. It remains a mystery how the dad-of-two was hurt.

This evening, his brother-in-law Neil Chere confirmed in a social media post the news of Mr Bessant's death.

"Today we lost our bruv Scott Bessant," Mr Chere wrote on Facebook. "[A] true gentleman, heart of gold, and a true Warrior.

"RIP bruv until we meet again."

Scott Bessant, and right, with the Cheltenham Regency Trophy and cap after Wales Dragonhearts won the Community Four Nations in 2008. Picture - Wales Rugby League

Mr Bessant won six caps for the Dragonhearts, and his club career began in rugby union with Pill Harriers and Pontypool, before he switched to rugby league and played for Newport Titans and Torfaen Tigers.

He later coached both his former rugby league club sides.

Wales Rugby League (WRL) said Mr Bessant had died in hospital of complications from pneumonia.

"For over 950 days, Scott’s parents, Howard and Jackie, didn’t miss a day in visiting their son, until everything went on lockdown," the WRL statement read.

"Scott was due to eventually live with his sister Rachael, whose home was in the process of being adapted for his complex needs."

Scott Bessant. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Bessant's family

One of Mr Bessant's former teams, Torfaen Tigers RLFC, shared a message of sympathy with Mr Bessant's loved ones.

"Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with all Scott’s Friends and family from all at the club at this sad time," the club said.

Pontypool RFC said: "Scott and his family have shown immense determination and courage since their lives were changed forever during the early hours of August 13th, 2017.

"Our thoughts are very much with them all during this incredibly sad time."

Last month, the Argus reported how Mr Bessant was living in a care home, unable to walk or talk because of the effects of the injuries he suffered three years ago.

He was found in Pentwyn Lane, in the early hours of August 13 2017, with horrific injuries.

Mr Bessant had been drinking the previous evening at a nearby pub.

The mystery surrounding his injuries has never been solved.