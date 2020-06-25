FIVE digital-based health schemes have been awarded funding from the Welsh Government as part of a scheme developing new ways of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding, part of a £150,000 scheme, has been handed to:
- PhysioNow by Connect Health – a physiotherapy chat-bot providing 24/7 triage and support for musculoskeletal conditions.
- Medopad by Huma Therapeutics – a real-time remote patient monitoring system allowing for symptomatic patients to remain home rather than be admitted to hospital.
- MedTRiM by DNA Definitive – an app allowing support for those exposed to trauma in the workplace to continue digitally.
- CliniTouch Vie by Spirit Digital – patient monitoring supporting the management of Covid-19 patients in the community post-discharge.
- SPOT by Healthy.IO – a wound assessment app which scans wounds and shares images with tissue viability nurses, district nurses and GPs for further assessment.
Health minister Vaughan Gething said: “As we work towards a ‘new normal’, innovative solutions such as these platforms can support our health services to be delivered in a different but safe way.
“Today’s winners are beginning a fantastic opportunity to test and develop technologies which offer the largest impact and best value solutions for a variety of health-related issues, for staff and patients.”