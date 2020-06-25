THE number of rail passengers making compensation claims for delayed journeys has risen by almost a fifth, new figures show.

A total of 6.3 million claims were dealt with by train operators in the last financial year – an increase of 17.6 per cent compared with 2018/19.

Throughout this period – and at the end of 2018/19 – a number of operators moved to the Delay Repay 15 scheme, where the threshold for claiming compensation on delays was lowered from 30 to 15 minutes.

Many train operators who moved to the scheme experienced a large percentage increase in claims, including TfL Rail (221 per cent), East Midlands Railway (156 per cent) and Great Western Railway (135 per cent), according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Overall, 98.6 per cent of delay compensation claims were dealt with within 20 working days in 2019-20, of which 84.2 per cent were successful.

Train punctuality statistics show that, nationally, 98.4 per cent of recorded station stops were arrived at early or within 15 minutes after the scheduled arrival time, said the ORR.

There were 30.6 complaints per 100,000 journeys in 2019-20, an increase of 0.5 per cent compared with the previous financial year.

Punctuality and reliability of rail services remained the largest category of passenger complaints at 24 per cent, followed by facilities on board (10 per cent), sufficient room for all passengers to sit/stand (eight per cent), and ticketing and refunds policy (six per cent).

Some 94.7 per cent of complaints were closed within 20 working days, while 16 out of 23 train operators met the industry requirement to close 95 per cent or more of their complaints within the same period.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Passengers deserve reliable trains that run on time and, with more train companies introducing improved Delay Repay 15, thousands more are able to rightly claim when things go wrong.

“When trains are significantly delayed, passengers should be appropriately compensated in quick time.

“Through our record £48 billion of investment into modernising the network, our focus remains on delivering the punctual services that passengers deserve.”

Lyndsey Melbourne, head of information and analysis at the ORR, said: “Many train operators have moved to offering passengers improved compensation through Delay Repay 15 (DR15), with operators also continuing to improve closing compensation claims within 20 days

“DR15 has meant the threshold to claim compensation is lower and therefore more passengers were eligible to claim. We will shortly be consulting on introducing a new licence condition on delay compensation so that more passengers claim the compensation they are entitled to.”