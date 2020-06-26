TODAY marks five years since the terrorist attack on holiday-makers at a Tunisian beach resort which killed 38 people, including Blackwood woman Trudy Jones.

Speaking to the Argus ahead of the anniversary, her family said she would "never be forgotten".

Mother-of-four Ms Jones (nee Birchard) was holidaying with friends in the Tunisian resort of Port El Kantaoui when gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on tourists on the beach and in a hotel complex.

Trudy Jones

Of his 38 victims, 30 were from the UK.

Care worker Ms Jones' sister, Jane Lewis, said she was still struggling to come to terms with what happened five years ago.

"To wake up every day without her, I can't get my head around it," Mrs Lewis said.

"She was amazing, she loved life. She was the most loving person I've ever met."

Mrs Lewis recalled the family's agonising wait for news in the wake of the attack.

She said it was not until the following day that their worst fears were confirmed.

"Life can change in an instant," Mrs Lewis said.

Following Ms Jones' death, her colleagues and friends joined her family members in paying tribute to the 51-year-old care worker.

Her boss at Highfields Nursing Home described Ms Jones as being "like a bottle of pop" and "always on the go", while friends said she was "always full of life and full of fun".

Last year, Prince Harry officially dedicated a memorial in Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park to the 38 victims of the 2015 attack.

Ms Jones' family was among an audience of around 200 people who had lost loved ones in Tunisia.

The memorial includes a steel sculpture, titled 'Infinite Wave', engraved with the names of Ms Jones and the other victims.

Ms Jones left her mother, four children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters.