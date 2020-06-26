A COVIDIOT who defied the lockdown to go out and buy drugs flooded her police cell with toilet water in anger after officers arrested her.
Jade Marie Pugh, 26, of Trem y Mynydd, Blaenavon, was left with a £372.80 bill in fines and compensation after she admitted four offences.
She pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, breaching coronavirus restrictions and causing criminal damage at Ystrad Mynach police station.
The offences were committed between May 15 and 16.
A court heard that Pugh “during the emergency period left her address to purchase illicit drugs”.
Newport magistrates fined her a total of £300 and also ordered her to pay £72.80 because her cell had to be deep cleaned.
The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine and cannabis under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.