A HOSPITAL porter from Newport is raising money for the Alzheimer's Society by walking the equivalent of the entire length of the UK.
Jim Drewett has set himself the challenge of walking 862 miles around the city – the same distance as a road route between Land's End and John o' Groats.
And in the current heatwave, that means getting up at 5.30am each day to clock up the miles before the temperature gets too high.
MORE NEWS:
- Family of Pontypool man hopeful memorial golf day can happen
- Caerphilly domestic abuse ‘bully’ jailed
- The rehab service helping sickest Covid-19 patients in Gwent
Royal Gwent Hospital porter Mr Drewett, from Malpas, said he chose to support the Alzheimer's charity because of the illness' prevalence.
"My nan had Alzheimer's – it's cruel and I think everyone can be touched by it," he said.
Last year, Mr Drewett walked one million steps to raise money for a guide dog charity, and in February this year, the Newport County AFC fan raised money for a night shelter in Bradford.
On his latest challenge, he said: "I'm enjoying it at the moment, but I've got some blisters."
You can support the fundraiser online at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jim-drewett5