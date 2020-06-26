SHOPPERS were queuing outside Primark in Newport this morning as the budget fashion retailer opened its doors for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Non-essential shops were given the go-ahead to re-open in Wales on Monday, but Primark delayed opening back up until today.
The queue stretches back to Ramsdens on Commercial Street.
Queues outside the shop in Commercial Street stretched about 60 metres from the store, with staff making sure shoppers were abiding by social distancing.
