A 35-YEAR-old Newport man was found dead in a lane in Wentlooge after his ex-partner called the police with concerns for his safety, an inquest at Newport Coroner’s Court has heard.
Christopher James Briscombe, an asbestos engineer living at Pentwyn Terrace, was pronounced deceased by emergency services at Outfall Lane, St Brides at 12.55pm on Sunday, April 12 – an hour after his ex-partner made the call.
The inquest has been adjourned to June 29, 2021.
