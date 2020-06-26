GWENT Police stopped a family who had travelled from Birmingham for a day out at Barry Island.
The driver, who was pulled over by police in Monmouth, also had no insurance.
The 'stay local' five-mile rule still applies in Wales and those coming over the border are bound by such guidance.
The journey, if it began from the heart of Birmingham, will have been more than 100 miles over the five-mile rule.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said all offences were "dealt with accordingly".
(The family were stopped in Monmouth. Picture: Gwent Police.)
(What Barry beach looked like yesterday. Picture: Sharon Harris.)
(Social distancing sign at Barry beach. Picture: Sharon Harris.)
And it comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford warned that further lockdown easing may not take place if social distancing continues to be flouted.
His warning came after videos of a mass brawl at Ogmore-by-Sea emerged on social media.
However, the First Minister last week said that the 'stay local' rule could soon be lifted.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Driver of this Audi was on his way back home to Birmingham with his family after a day out at Barry island, he also had no insurance. All offences dealt with accordingly."
