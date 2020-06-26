A SECTION of the M4 motorway near Newport will be closed overnight for ten nights from next week.
Work to carry out essential maintenance work to a 1km section of the westbound carriageway will commence on Monday, June 29, for 10 nights - excluding the weekend of July 4-5.
The affected section of motorway is between J25 Caerleon exit slip road and J25A Usk River exit slip road. The entire westbound carriageway will be closed while the work is being carried out.
The work will be carried out from 8pm until 5am on those nights.
Traffic will be diverted at J24 (Coldra), via the A48 (SDR), returning onto the westbound M4 carriageway at J28 Tredegar Park.
READ MORE:
Traffic Wales said: "The works are being carried will be undertaken during night-time closures when traffic flows are historically lower to avoid any queuing during peak journey times and to significantly minimise disruption to road users.
"This scheme has been brought forward in the year to make use of the quieter roads and lower traffic volumes due to Covid-19 restrictions. As the workforce returns, it is hoped that a smoother road with clear road markings should improve driver satisfaction.
"In addition to the renewed carriageway surface, we will be providing additional lane markings to promote lane discipline.
"These works should result in a much smoother journey for all road users, free from pot holes, rutting, cracks and depressions."