THERE are two new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.

There is one new case of Covid-19 in both Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

No new deaths have been reported to PHW in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, following two deaths in the previous two days.

Across Wales, two more people have died after contracting Covid-19.

And there are 65 new cases in the country.

Of those cases, 25 are from Wrexham; it is believed these new cases are linked to the outbreak at the 2 Sister meat factory.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was "difficult" to come to a conclusion on why Wales has seen a slower fall in the number of Covid-19 cases than other parts of the UK.

At today's press briefing, he said: "It's difficult to offer you final conclusions on that," he said.

"We've had higher rates but fewer deaths per 100,000 than most other places in the UK."

"We have an older, sicker, poorer population in Wales than the UK as a whole. Coronavirus attacks these populations in higher proportion.

"This means we have been more vulnerable than some other places, but the picture is more complex than that."