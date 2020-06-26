AN “UNREAL” amount of litter was once again left strewn across a hidden Gwent beauty spot.

Drawn by the scorching sun over the last few days, hundreds descended on the Blaencuffin Canyons, between Pontypool and Abertillery.

And in their wake, they left mounds of rubbish discarded across the quarry.

The area, which was a well-kept local secret up until this year, has been continually blighted by rubbish and waste.

A local resident, who did not want to be named, took these pictures to highlight the level of waste left behind after three days of heat drew consistent crowds.

(Beer cans were left behind.)

(Bottles of beer left behind.)

(Bottles and waste float in the water.)

(A ball is left in the water.)

(Yet more cans of alcohol left behind.)

(Cans left on the quarry's edge.)

(A pile of rubbish threatens to enter the water.)

(Yet more rubbish is left discarded.)

(Bottles line the quarry.)

(More rubbish left behind by visitors.)

(McDonald's cup left behind.)

(A lump of rubbish is left discarded.)

(Cans pollute the surrounding forestry.)

(Box full of bottles simply left behind.)

The local resident said: “I live local to the area and that is one of my regular routes.

“The rubbish is unreal and social distancing is just non-existent.

“On Thursday, when I walked past there were a hundred cars there at 1pm.

“On Wednesday evening, at 8pm, there were 74.

“The water looks grimy too, which could be from the pollution of the litter.

"I filled about six bags worth of rubbish yesterday."

He said that the community does not want people visiting the area anymore.

The land, which is privately owned, also presents a danger, he added.

“There are mine shafts, so it is dangerous in places.

“That’s a real concern for people local to the area too.”

In early June, Gwent Police were forced to issue a dispersal order for the area after a fire was deliberately started.

But that hasn’t stopped people from coming back.

Anwen Hughes, who along with husband David, litter picks around the canyon, said: “Lots of effort has gone into clearing this area to make it more pleasurable.

“The owner is aware of the efforts being made to keep the area clear of litter but hoards of people coming and starting fires is putting lives at risk, both humans and animals.

“This is a gem of an area, but repeated advertising of its location by media outlets means it is at risk of being closed or burned to the ground.”

In early June, a spokesman for Gwent Police said officers patrol the area regularly and are encouraging people to "stay local" and maintain social distancing.

“While it may be tempting to visit these places, especially during the spell of warmer weather, restrictions still remain," said a spokesman.

“If we feel that people are continuing to act dangerously, inappropriately or illegally, we will liaise with the council and the landowner to find a suitable solution.”