A NEW research and development project in South Wales will receive a share of £400 million in government funding.
Newport technology firms are among those included in the project, called CSconnected.
It is being led by Cardiff University, in conjunction with Swansea University and six leading welsh manufacturing companies, and has today received £44 million.
The money has come from the UK Research and Innovation’s flagship Strength in Places Fund.
The project is based around integrating research with regional supply chains in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.
READ MORE:
The project partners include:
• Cardiff University (lead partner)
• Cardiff Capital Region City Deal
• Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult;
• Compound Semiconductor Centre (CSC)
• IQE Plc
• MicroLink Devices UK Ltd
• Newport Wafer Fab (NWF)
• Rockley Photonics
• Swansea University
• SPTS Technologies
• Welsh Government
The money will be used to help strengthen emerging industries in South Wales and deliver major technological advances in areas such as communications, 5G, autonomous vehicles and medical devices.
Compound semiconductors are critical components across a wide range of new technology such as communications, 5G, autonomous and electric vehicles, medical devices.
Secretary of state for Wales Simon Hart said: “The £44 million investment in the Cardiff University led project will boost the incredible research that is already taking place in this field across south-east Wales.
“Investing in this emerging technology will enable us to create a lasting engineering and manufacturing legacy in Wales, generating high-skilled jobs and economic growth as we emerge from the coronavirus emergency.”