LIKE most major cities, Newport has undergone some huge developments in the last ten years.
Whether it has been the opening of Friars Walk or the rennovation of Newport railway station, Wales' third largest city has seen many changes.
But as modern structures are built, we can often forget what once lay before it.
Luckily, Google is here to help.
A feature on Google Maps allows us to look back at the same site ten years before and see the surprising changes.
So without further ado...
All photos used: Google Maps/Street View
1. Friars Walk
The multi-million pound development was opened in November 2015 - six years after original plans for the centre were scrapped due to the recession.
2. Newport City Campus
In 2011, the Newport City Campus - now part of the University of South Wales - opened after a £35 million investment.
3. The railway station
Originally opened in 1850, a new station building was affixed in 2010 to accommodate for demand ahead of the 2010 Ryder Cup.
4. The Admiral building
The new building was opened in June 2014 and saw 450 staff move Langstone Business Park.
5. Rodney Road
These new-build properties line the river and have been a welcome addition.
6. Spytty Retail Park
Opened in 1996, Newport Retail Park - or Spytty as it is known locally - has undergone gradual changes and face lifts.
And it has also seen the addition of a Tesco superstore.
7. Football Association of Wales HQ
Not many will know this but Wales' footballing HQ - Dragon Park - is located in Newport.
Thierry Henry, Roberto Martinez - now in charge of Belgium - and Tim Sherwood have all earned their coaching badges at Dragon Park.
Dragon Park, in the Newport International Sports Village, was opened in April 2013 by Michel Platini.
