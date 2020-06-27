EMIRATES have restarted flights from several UK airports to Dubai.

The airline, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has begun flights to the Middle East from London Heathrow and Manchester.

Flights by the airline from other UK airports, such as Birmingham, Newcastle and Glasgow - are yet to restart.

Where else have the airline restarted flights?

The company has also confirmed that they will be offering scheduled flights for passengers from seven additional cities in July.

These include Khartoum (from July 3), Amman (from July 5), Osaka (from July 7), Narita (from July 8), Athens (from July 15), Larnaca (from July 15) and Rome (July 15).

A statement from the airline reads: "This takes the total number of destinations that Emirates is offering to 48, facilitating additional travel options through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world, while undertaking extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.

"Customers from Emirates’ network will also now be able to travel to Dubai following the announcement earlier this week that the city will be open for business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.

"Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, through Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country."

What strict new rules will be in place for passengers?

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from Covid-19 for the duration of their stay.

More information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai can be found here.