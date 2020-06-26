POLICE have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving in the Pill area of Newport.

Gwent Police said the force received "multiple calls" from members of the public last night reporting a vehicle driving on the pavement in the neighbourhood.

A Vauxhall Astra was stopped on Mendalgief Road by officers and an 18-year-old man was arrested.

The force released a video of a police car colliding with the suspect's vehicle, and the driver putting his hands out of the window.

The man, from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst unfit through drink and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He remains in police custody.

Here is the Gwent Police video of the suspect's capture:

Superintendent Glyn Fernquest said: “The quick thinking of our officers meant we were able to bring this incident to a safe conclusion and thankfully no one was injured during this incident.

“We are appealing for anyone with any dash-cam or CCTV footage to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2000225259.