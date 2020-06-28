Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
The Oral-B Pro 3000 is the best electric toothbrush on the market right now thanks to its useful collection of features and affordable price. Normally, the Pro 3000 costs £99.99 but you can get it on Amazon for only £49.98. That’s a savings of just over 50%.
We tested a dozen electric toothbrushes to find the best one and the Oral-B Pro 3000 came out tops. It features:
- A two-minute timer that divides your brushing into 30-second segments
- Three cleaning modes of various intensities and durations
- A rubberised handle
- A lithium-ion battery that provides about one week of usages between charges
- A pressure sensor that prevents you from brushing too hard
- Bluetooth that connects to the Oral-B smartphone app
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to try out an electric toothbrush or are looking to upgrade your existing one, at £50, the Oral-B Pro 3000 is a must buy.
Get the Oral-B Pro 3000 from Amazon for £49.98
