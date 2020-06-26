THE REGISTRY office in Torfaen has re-opened, meaning new births and marriages can now be registered.

Changes in legislation mean leaving the home to register a birth is now allowed.

Due to a backlog of requests for registration, priority will be given based on the baby's date of birth.

Registering a birth will require a face-to-face appointment in the registry office at the Civic Centre in Pontypool. Only people with a pre-arranged appointment will be granted access.

The Welsh Government has also updated its guidance in relation to marriages and civil partnerships. The coronavirus regulations now allow for the solemnisation of marriages in a place of worship registered for marriage and civil partnership formations where the place of worship is also an approved premises, subject to social distancing requirements being in place.

The council is awaiting further clarification from the Welsh Government in relation to marriages and civil partnerships in registry offices and on secular approved premises and will provide an update as soon as it can.

Registrations for the taking of notices of marriage will require a face-to-face appointment in the registry office at the Civic Centre, and again, only people with a pre-arranged appointment will be granted access.

All death registration interviews, help and advice will be conducted over the telephone on 01495 742132.

If you wish to book an appointment to register a birth or a notice of marriage call 01495 742132, or email registrars@torfaen.gov.uk for more information.