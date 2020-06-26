COUNCILS in Wales have been invited to bid for a share of a £1 million fund to improve online services.
Announcing the Welsh Government fund is open to applications, housing and local government minister Julie James said: “Digital innovation isn’t new, it’s been happening for years in Wales, but coronavirus has meant that progress has sped up considerably over the last few months. We have all started doing a lot more online - from the weekly food shop to keeping in touch with friends and family.
“It has also changed the way people expect to interact with businesses and public services. It is therefore essential local government is able to respond to this demand and work together to ensure we provide the best possible service to the public.”
