Merchant seaman Ivor John Tilley won a medal for bravery when his Second World War convoy – heading across the Arctic Sea to deliver vital supplies to the Soviet Union – was nearly decimated in attacks by German submarines and the Luftwaffe. Local author Andrew Hemmings talked to Nicholas Thomas about the Newport sailor's experiences during 'the worst journey in the world'.

The onslaught began as convoy PQ17 passed north of Bear Island, a lonely rock in the Barents Sea. Its 35 merchant ships had set sail from Iceland a week earlier, on June 27, carrying a precious cargo of British and American military aid to their allies in the Soviet Union, who had been engaged in a year's bitter fighting with Nazi Germany.

The convoy, protected by Allied warships, was heading east to the Soviet port of Archangel, a route so far north that the ocean was bathed in near constant daylight during the summer months.

There had been earlier, successful convoys – and the Germans were determined to put an end to the re-supplying of the Soviets by sea. The successful occupation of Norway was quickly followed by the transfer of German U-boats (submarines) and military planes to the country's northern coast, 300 miles from Bear Island.

On July 4, 1942, chief steward Horace Carswell was aboard the cargo ship Empire Tide when Luftwaffe planes began raining down attacks on PQ17.

"The alarm bells were soon ringing for 'action stations'", he later wrote. "Between 40 and 50 Jerries came racing in from all directions...that filled the Arctic sky with the thunder of high powered engines.

"Fragments of ice from shattered floes spattered on deck. Warships and Merchantmen combined to fill the sky with the fury of high explosives.

"The rain of steel made you thankful for a tin 'battle bowler', inadequate protection though it was."

Also aboard Empire Tide was Newport man Ivor John Tilley, a former soldier who had fought in the First World War trenches and served in India before taking a job in the Merchant Navy in 1924.

Tilley was a greaser, at the heart of the ship's engine room. As the German warplanes continued their aerial assault, a U-boat opened fire on the convoy, sinking the US cargo ship SS Christopher Newport.

Amid continuing attacks, the Allied naval command ordered the convoy to scatter, and many of its protective warships turned west, responding to intelligence that suggested German battleships were on their way to join the assault on PQ17.

Chief steward Carswell continues: "Our captain decided to make a temporary haven at Novaya Zemlya.

"On our way, we picked up 148 survivors from lifeboats adrift… with men suffering from exposure and frostbitten hands and feet.

"In making Moller Bay, the Empire Tide struck an uncharted rock... but the ship was repaired and we set off unescorted [to Archangel]."

The Empire Tide's crew pulled survivors out of the water from three more torpedoed ships, and their vessel joined up with other convoy members to continue limping on to the Soviet port.

The return journey to Iceland would prove equally as dangerous, with Empire Tide once again "running the gauntlet" of Luftwaffe bombers and hidden U-boats, as Carswell put it.

Tilley's ship would be one of only two British merchant vessels to return, but Empire Tide would rescue scores of Allied seamen from the frozen Arctic waters. PQ17 suffered the worst losses of any merchant convoy in the war.

For his part in the ship's return against all odds, Tilley was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal.

His citation in the London Gazette, on December 22, 1942, read: "For fortitude and endurance in taking Merchantmen to North Russia through heavy seas and in the face of relentless attacks by enemy aircraft and submarines: The Distinguished Service Medal Greaser Ivor John Tilley."

It was reading this citation which led Newport historian Andrew Hemmings to research more about Tilley and the disastrous journey made by PQ17.

"My association with Ivor John Tilley began several years ago, when I visited the Mission to Seafarers Newport, close by the entrance to the Docks," Mr Hemmings said. "Edward Watts MBE, chairman of the Mission, proudly showed me the chapel within and the Book of Remembrance.

"My eye was immediately drawn to the red initials 'DSM' against the name of Tilley, Ivor J; and the sight of the medal itself.

"Resolving to find out more about this name, I followed up this most slender of clues to reveal a remarkable story of bravery and heroism."

Born in Jones Street, Tilley attended St Woolos Boys School as a child, and when war broke out in 1914 he was determined to do his bit for King and country.

"To say that Ivor was patriotic and restless is an understatement," Mr Hemmings said. "Military records and family recollections showed that on three separate occasions he overstated his age in attempts to join the South Wales Borderers, the Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve (RNVR), and the Monmouthshire Regiment.

"Each time his true age was revealed – sometimes following his father's intervention – he was discharged. Eventually, he joined the 1/5th South Lancashire Regiment in 1916 and was posted to France."

On the battlefields of Europe, Tilley's regiment fought in 1916 in the Battle of the Somme, and in 1917 in both the Third Battle of Ypres and the Battle of Cambrai.

That November, Tilley was gassed and discharged, coming home for 14 days' leave. To add insult to injury, he was in trouble with his Army paymasters – fined 51 shillings for losing his kit in France.

Tilley re-enlisted with the South Wales Borderers and was sent to India. Three days after arriving, he received a letter saying that his wife-to-be, Florence, was pregnant.

They married as soon as he returned home in 1922. Tilley received two campaign medals, a British War Medal, and a Victory Medal for his part in the First World War.

The Newport man joined the Merchant Navy in 1924, and would eventually find himself in the middle of another war against Germany, this time swapping the trenches for the open sea.

"Seamen had to undergo a special medical examination before sailing, because of the extreme Arctic weather conditions," Mr Hemmings said. "If they were passed as fit, they were issued with extra thick clothing to help them withstand the cold. Duffle coats were lined with lambswool and had extra hoods with only slits for the eyes and mouth."

As well as receiving his DSM, Tilley was invited to Buckingham Palace in 1943. He stayed in the Merchant Navy until 1954, when he took a job at Alcan in Rogerstone.

He died in 1962, and his Distinguished Service Medal was donated by his children to the then Seaman's Mission, Newport.

Mr Hemmings decided "true Newport hero" Tilley would make a fine subject for his book, Secret Newport, a collection of the city's lesser-known history.

"I met with June Eacott, Ivor's youngest daughter, who kindly shared with me memories and possessions of her father," he said. "I was fascinated to learn that Ivor carried with him on his many voyages in the Merchant Navy, a pressed flower from his bride's wedding bouquet, the New Testament Bible, copies of the Pilot's Psalm, and a prayer to St Camillus."

Mr Hemmings also said it was time Tilley was given more recognition in his hometown.

"Those Merchant Navy and Royal Navy personnel who served on Russian convoys are commemorated by the memorial on the Usk Valley Walk in Newport, between the George Street and [A48] bridges," he said. "The walk is a delight and the inscription a prompt to remember the bravery, sacrifice, and humanity of such men as Ivor John Tilley and his comrades.

"In my view, Ivor deserves more individual recognition in his native city – for example by naming a street after him or placing a blue plaque on his school on Stow Hill."

­— Secret Newport by Andrew Hemmings is published by Amberley Books. Mr Hemmings thanked the descendants of Ivor John Tilley, to the Mission to Seafarers, Newport; and the credited photographers for their support.