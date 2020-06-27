A PHARMACEUTICAL company’s plans to expand its Tredegar facilities, creating 50 full-time jobs, have been approved by Blaenau Gwent council.

Proposals by PCI Pharma Services to build a new packaging building on the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate as it expands operations were unanimously supported by the council’s planning committee on Thursday.

The firm, which employs around 440 staff at Tredegar, announced plans for a £9 million expansion of its facilities in December.

The approved plans, which include a new packaging line building, a retaining wall and a covered pedestrian walkway linking the site to a new car park, form a key part of the expansion.

“The vision for the proposed development is to deliver a packaging line building which will result in a series of economic benefits not only for the operator but also in the form of significant job creation,” a design and access statement says.

“It is considered that the majority of positions will be occupied by local persons, as such, the scheme will contribute to the economic development of Blaenau Gwent county borough.”

Fifty full-time positions will be created under the plans.

The building will also connect with a recently approved pharmaceutical containment facility and its car park which has 180 spaces.

The company has said it plans to complete the initial expansion by the end of 2021, with the overall project creating 50 to 100 jobs.

It will allow the business to enhance its drug manufacturing operations and is seen as the first part of an expansion which could see “a significant increase to their workforce” over the next five years.

Council planners backed the scheme and said it would “benefit the whole of Blaenau Gwent”.

“The scheme forms an integral part of an ambitious expansion proposal, elements of which have recently been approved and have been implemented,” a planning report said.

“It is anticipated that the current proposal will result in significant economic benefits to the area in terms of job creation (50 full time positions) particularly as the applicants envisage that the majority of those positions will be filled by local personnel.”