A WIDER range of optician services are being made available in Wales as lockdown measures begin to ease.

Previously, only "essential, urgent and emergency" appointments were allowed, but the Welsh Government has now moved to the amber period for eye care.

This means face-to-face examinations will be available, depending on customers needs and/or symptoms, as judged by a clinician.

At Specsavers opticians across Wales, they are opening the full range of optical and audiology services, including eye and hearing tests, contact lens consultations, frame repairs and the sale of glasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and other products, but priority will be given to those with emergency, essential and more pressing clinical needs.

To help with social distancing measures, customers are encouraged to book an appointment in advance. There are also limits on the number of customers allowed in store, strict social distancing rules in place, and card payments are encouraged.

In line with NHS guidance, staff will use personal protective equipment (PPE) and all testing equipment and frames will be thoroughly sanitised after each use.

"With lockdown measures easing, we’ve now extended our services in line with the latest government and health guidelines," says Specsavers director of professional advancement Paul Morris.

"This means that, for the first time since lockdown, customers are able to book eye and hearing tests.

"Throughout lockdown we remained open to offer customers essential and urgent care. However, being unable to perform a wider range of eye tests has meant that many people could be living with serious conditions which could have been identified if we had been able to see them."

Many eye conditions that can cause sight loss do not have symptoms that are noticeable, such as those with early glaucoma, early diabetic maculopathy or early age-related macular degeneration. Coupled with the fact that at least half of all sight loss is preventable if caught early, regular eye care is hugely important, especially for those in at risk groups.

"We would ask customers to be patient with us as we welcome them back," said Mr Morris. "The guidelines designed to keep customers and colleagues safe will mean fewer people allowed in stores, and maintaining high levels of cleanliness may mean testing takes a little longer.

"But we want to encourage anyone who has missed their usual sight or hearing test during lockdown to book an appointment as soon as possible, so our teams can return to providing the highest levels of care throughout Wales."

If customers do not want to come into store, there are still services available online and over the phone.