NHS staff across Torfaen have been encouraged to apply for one of 100 free ‘Wildlife and Well-being’ packages to help promote positive mental health and biodiversity.
The packages are part of Torfaen council’s new ‘An Urban Buzz’ project.
The packages will contain a number of items to promote engagement with garden wildlife.
MORE NEWS:
- Family of Pontypool man hopeful memorial golf day can happen
- Caerphilly domestic abuse ‘bully’ jailed
- The rehab service helping sickest Covid-19 patients in Gwent
Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment said: “We all feel the benefits of being outdoors, and looking after the well-being of NHS staff right now is vital.
“These packs will help people connect with nature, and will help us find out more about wildlife in Torfaen. We are hoping that those who receive a pack enjoy recording wildlife in their gardens, and have fun.”
Recipients of the packs will need to provide photographs of their activity with the contents of the package and provide regular monthly updates for a minimum of six months.
The project is being funded by the Welsh Government.
To apply, e-mail RGGAnUrbanBuzz@torfaen.gov.uk before noon this Friday.