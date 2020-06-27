PARENTS must not be pressurised in to returning to work without appropriate childcare support, Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle has said.

Speaking in the Senedd earlier this week, Labour MS Ms Neagle asked deputy minister Jane Hutt if the Welsh Government would send a clear message to employers that they need to be compassionate with working parents during this period in order to support them in maintaining their employment.

"As the economy starts to open up, I'm being contacted by increasing numbers of women who are under pressure to return to work although they have responsibilities for caring for children," said Ms Neagle.

MORE NEWS:

"Of course, that is very challenging, as we are not likely to see children back in schools on a normal basis for quite some time.

"What can the government do to send a very clear message to employers in Wales that they need to be compassionate with working parents during this period in order to support them to maintain their employment?

"What more can the Government do in terms of looking at things like grandparent bubbles to ensure that working parents do have access to the childcare that they need to maintain their jobs?"

In reply, the Minister said the mixing of households to enable grandparents to look after their grandchildren while parents are working was part of the 21-day review process.

"It’s certainly being considered, but the reopening of childcare facilities is important as well as the strong message to employers not to force a parent, particularly women, back to work without that childcare," said Ms Hutt.