YOU will now be able visit cemeteries in Newport during the week from Monday, June 29.

Previously, visits to council-run cemeteries were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, mourners were allowed to visit graves on weekends only.

But now pedestrians can visit throughout the week.

Vehicles are still prohibited due to the “number of funerals and on-site work involving machinery,” the council said.

Opening times for pedestrian access:

St Woolos – From 6.30am to 4.45pm, Monday to Friday and 6.30am to 4.45pm on the weekends.

Christchurch - From 6.30am to 4.45pm, Monday to Friday and 6.30am to 4.45pm on the weekends.

Caerleon - From 6.30am to 4.45pm, Monday to Friday and 6.30am to 4.45pm on the weekends.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “From Monday 29 June, pedestrian gates will be open at Newport City Council’s cemeteries will open during the week for people on foot who wish to visit graves.

“Cemeteries were closed at the start of the pandemic, except for funerals, to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

“The council continually reviews decisions about services in the light of the latest circumstances in Newport and in line with government guidelines.

“In April, it was decided to reopen the cemeteries on weekends only and it has now been agreed to open the pedestrian gates on weekdays as we move through the recovery period.

“During the week, the number of funerals and on-site work involving machinery makes it necessary to prohibit vehicles at the moment. Vehicles will be allowed into the cemeteries on weekends.

“Access to the cemeteries is strictly for mourners and those attending graves, not for general exercise or dog walking. Social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

