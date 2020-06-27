A NEWPORT MS has called on the Welsh Government to ban smoking outside restaurants and cafes.
New regulations banning smoking in outdoor areas of hospital grounds, school grounds, and council playgrounds are coming into force, and Newport East's John Griffiths has called for it to be extended further.
Mr Griffiths said: “I am pleased the Welsh Government is showing a continued commitment and determination to make more of our public places smoke free. It’s an issue I feel strongly about and with organisations such as ASH Wales, I’ve been campaigning on for many years.
“Second-hand smoke is one of the biggest dangers to public health. Exposure to it can increase the risk of lung cancer in non-smokers by 20-30 per cent and coronary heart disease by 25-35 per cent.
MORE NEWS:
- Vandals break into Panteg House in Griffithstown
- Trudy Jones tribute five years after Tunisia terror attack
- Scott Bessant, former Torfaen rugby league player, has died
"It’s important when people visit cafes and restaurants, that they should be able to feel safe and in a way that doesn’t affect the health of themselves and other family members.
“We have seen the positive impact the smoking ban had in indoor public places across Wales ten years ago, but there is more we can do.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment