THERE are two new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.
There is one new case in both Caerphilly and Torfaen.
Today's new case is the first positive Covid-19 diagnosis in Torfaen for six days.
Caerphilly, meanwhile, has seen seven cases in the last six days.
There are no new deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, PHW also report.
Across Wales, five more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.
And there are 46 new cases in the country.
