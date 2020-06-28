FOR this week’s Five of the Best, we have put together a list of some of our favourite positive stories from across Gwent this past week.
New Inn tin on a wall scheme supports Panteg House food bank
People living in New Inn have been pulling together to support the most vulnerable in their community through the coronavirus pandemic. Early into the lockdown, residents set up a coronavirus support Facebook page to help members of the community.
Get your lockdown rainbows displayed at Gwent's new hospital
If you have been busy throughout lockdown getting creative with colourful rainbows, you might have a chance to get your work on display at the new Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has teamed up with arts business Studio Response to call on residents across Gwent to send in their best designs by July 13.
Benji Webbe and Dean Beddis cover Ebony and Ivory
Two iconic Newport musicians have joined forces to release a cover version of Ebony and Ivory to raise awareness of, and money for, local charities.
Royal Gwent Hospital porter from Newport in lockdown Alzheimer's walk
Jim Drewett has set himself the challenge of walking 862 miles around the city – the same distance as a road route between Land's End and John o' Groats to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.
'We're open' say St David's Hospice Care's shops
Newport-based St David's Hospice Care is urging people to support its shops now that they have reopened.
The 37 shops are a lifeblood for the hospice which has been starved of their income during the past three months after they were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.