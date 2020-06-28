A NEWPORT foodie has put his time in coronavirus lockdown to good use and cooked up a recipe book of classic takeaway dishes you can make yourself at home.

By day, James Haley, 48, is assistant finance manager for the Welsh Ambulance Service - and now he has released a new book, Takeaway-Fakeaway, with a percentage of royalties going to charity.

He said: “I’ve always been a bit of an amateur chef and often bring platters of my offerings into work - my pork, Stilton and stuffing sausage rolls are always popular.”

James Haley

Having lived briefly in both Cyprus and America, Mr Haley has picked up many recipes on his travels and adapted them to be his own.

“My personal favourite dish is the Persian lamb which has rose water in it,” he said. "It’s really fragrant and absolutely delicious."

He added: “I had some recipes ready.

"But hearing that so many people were missing their takeaways really inspired me.

“If they can make it, you can make it, so I started doing my research.”

Takeaway-Fakeaway

The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) will benefit from Mr Haley's tasty side project.

“I chose TASC as my charity because of the great work they do for the ambulance service, especially around mental health for staff. It’s so important, especially in the current situation.”

As much as he’s the chef at home, Mr Haley isn’t so happy with other roles in the kitchen.

“I’m not as keen on the washing up as I am the cooking,” he said. “My partner is always telling me I use too many pans as well.”

Takeaway-Fakeaway is available on Amazon as both a paperback or an e-book.